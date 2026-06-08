'Ragtime' launching North American tour at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in 2027

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced that "Ragtime" is launching a North American Tour at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in 2027.

"Ragtime is the adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it," a release says.

Shea's said the 2026 Tony Award-winning musical will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo in the fall of 2027, giving Western New Yorkers the first opportunity to experience the production.

Ragtime earned four Tony Awards, including:



Best Revival of a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical for Kai Harada

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Joshua Henry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role of a Musical for Caissie Levy

According to Shea's, Broadway critics have called the revival “the show of the moment,” “glorious,” “a staggering, stunning triumph,” and “a brightly shining revival.”

“Being selected as the premiere venue for the tour of this Tony Award-winning production is a testament to what Shea’s has built over a century: relationships, reputation, and a community of theatregoers who are enthusiastic about great work. We are incredibly proud to welcome Ragtime. This is exactly the kind of story Shea’s was built for.” - Brian Higgins, President and CEO of Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Shea's said Ragtime will be the first engagement in the Shea’s Buffalo 2027-2028 Broadway season and ticket availability and performance dates will be announced at a later time.