Rage Against the Machine postpones Buffalo show

Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 08, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rage Against the Machine is postponing its upcoming tour.

The group's "Public Service Announcement" tour was set to take the stage at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on July 25. The start of the tour is now being postponed until the spring of 2022.

According to a message from the group's Twitter account, tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are also available at the original point of purchase for 30 days.

