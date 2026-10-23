Radiological investigation in Niagara, Erie counties narrows focus as cleanup planning moves forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and federal officials say they're narrowing the search for radioactive contamination in Western New York, with cleanup work potentially beginning at some properties in the coming weeks.

Since July 23, teams have screened 1,094 properties in Niagara and Erie counties as part of the ongoing investigation. More than 907 property owners have been notified that no additional radiological investigation is needed, according to a new dashboard from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Forty properties have been referred to the EPA for further investigation. Most are in the Town of Niagara and the City of Niagara Falls, with one in Grand Island. Four properties have received offers of voluntary temporary relocation, while owners of two other parcels declined additional assessment.

The next step is more detailed sampling to determine where radioactive material is located, how much is present and what cleanup each property may require.

EPA Region 2 Administrator Michael Martucci said some cleanup work could begin within the next couple of weeks. Officials hope to complete work that can be done before winter, while using the colder months to plan more extensive cleanup efforts for spring.

Investigators are also conducting what the EPA calls forensic sampling — testing material to compare its characteristics with known historical sources. Officials have not established whether contamination at the various properties shares a common source.

The federal government is separately seeking more than $12 million from a company over cleanup costs associated with radioactive waste found beneath two homes on Upper Mountain Road in Lewiston. Martucci said that case is specific to those properties and declined to speculate about any connection to other locations under investigation.

Separately, the state is preparing additional environmental investigation at the former Witmer Road Drive-In site in the Town of Niagara, including areas along Gill Creek. Preparatory work will include fencing, signage and brush clearing.

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said that investigation is expected to continue into spring 2027.

The next community drop-in session is scheduled for Nov. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Calvin K. Richards Community Center in the Town of Niagara.

Residents with questions can call the project helpline at 844-612-8144, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or email NECRA@dec.ny.gov.

7 News' Michael Wooten sat down with Martucci and Lefton to discuss the ongoing efforts to identify and remove radiological material in Western New York. You can see their extended conversation in the video player.