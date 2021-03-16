Racist graffiti painted on South Buffalo home.

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eddie Byrne says it was Sunday he received a call that someone spray painted racist graffiti on his home in South Buffalo.

“I get a phone call Sunday morning and this is what I have to deal with now,” he said.

Byrne grow up in the South Buffalo home on Lockwood Ave. The home has been in his family since the 1960’s. He says he’s spent the better part of a year during the pandemic gutting the home and working to refinish it after an accidental fire tore through the upstairs.

“People have been coming over to help and get ready for remodeling,” he said.

Byrne says the vandalism happened Saturday night. The vandals, painting racist terms and “scum” on the side of the home and the front. He says he was shocked, and above all else, disappointed.

“I can’t believe someone would do this,” he said. “It’s a disgusting display.”

He says he filed police report, then he and his son spray painted over the graffiti with colors of the Irish flag.

“I wanted people to be aware of what’s going on,” he said. “This stuff has got to stop.”

Buffalo Police are investigating this incident. If you have any information, you should call the confidential tippling at 716-847-2255.

