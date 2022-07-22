Rabies vaccine to be distributed by air and ground in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced it is partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Rabies Management Program to distribute rabies vaccine to wildlife this summer.

The oral rabies vaccine, which are small green packets the size of a quarter, will be distributed by air and ground across Western New York.

August 1 - 5 — dropped from helicopters, ground bait distribution in urban and suburban areas of Erie County will begin

August 15 - 18 — Fixed-wing aircraft will run in Erie, Alleghany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming

The ECDOH said the schedule is dependent on weather conditions.

“Protecting pets with a rabies vaccine is easy enough with a visit to the veterinarian or one of our free rabies vaccine clinics. Vaccinating wildlife in all corners of the county is much more challenging. But with the USDA and its oral rabies vaccination (ORV) program, animals like raccoons, skunks and foxes – which are reservoirs for rabies virus – are protected against this deadly disease. This adds another layer of protection against rabies for pets and for humans." - Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein

The ECDOH released the following recommendations: