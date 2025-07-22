'Quite devastating': Cheektowaga volunteer's lawn equipment stolen, police confirm wave of burglaries in area

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Dave Shovelman spotted a stranger leaving his backyard with his lawn equipment, he knew immediately that his ability to help his elderly neighbors was in jeopardy.

I spoke with this young entrepreneur whose volunteer work has been temporarily halted by a reported theft.

Twenty-year-old Shovelman launched "Dave's Landscaping and Snow Removal" three years ago, but his business goes beyond profit; he provides free lawn care to elderly residents who cannot afford or manage lawn maintenance themselves.

"So basically, I do nonprofit small landscaping business for people who really can't afford lawn mowing services," Shovelman said.

The theft occurred last Thursday when someone entered his backyard and stole his leaf blower and other equipment. According to Shovelman, the thief later returned to take additional items.

"It's basically quite devastating that he stole stuff for me because I have to pay for that out of pocket and especially when I do nonprofit lawn mowing, I'm not really getting paid a lot," Shovelman said.

The theft has prevented him from completing his weekly lawn care for neighbors since last Thursday.

"When he was taking his jolly old time back there after he looked in my mom's car. And went in my yard basically, you know, that made me feel like my privacy has been completely disrupted," Shovelman said.

When I visited the Cheektowaga Police station on Monday, a dispatcher confirmed there has been a series of burglaries in the area this past month, including Ravenswood Terrace, Toelsin Road and Nokomis Parkway.

Shovelman is urging neighbors to take precautions.

"Clearly he is a garage thief. He will go in your garage. I tell everyone, leave your stuff locked up. That is the only thing that you can do. I've had to lock my gate at night now because I can't trust people," Shovelman said.

Shovelman plans to start a GoFundMe to replace his missing equipment. If you have information about this crime, you can call Cheektowaga Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.