Queen of Heaven Carnival announces 2023 dates

Queen of Heaven Carnival
WKBW
Queen of Heaven Carnival
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jan 10, 2023
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen of Heaven Carnival Committee announced Tuesday the 2023 dates for the annual Queen of Heaven Carnival.

The West Seneca carnival will be held from July 7 - July 9 and will kick off with Super Cruz Night on July 6. The carnival will include rides, games, food, drinks, live music, and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Super Cruz Night will kick off with an annual car show with live entertainment.

For more information, you can visit the Queen of Heaven carnival site, here.

