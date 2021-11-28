Queen City Pop-up features holiday gifts from local vendors

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Small Business Saturday signals the start of the annual Queen City Pop-up: Holiday Edition.

This year's event is being held at the Hyatt Regency in the heart of Downtown Buffalo.

Five vendors were selected to take part, and many of them don't have a brick and mortar location to seel their products.

The market is open daily through next Saturday.

This year's vendors are Grower's Dream which sells scented candles and indoor gardening suppies, House of Pressed which offers skin and hair care supplies, Our Realiteez which sells t-shirts and hoodies, Soaring with Creations which features handmade jewelry and home decor, and Baskets by Regina which creates holiday baskets.

Here are the hours:

Sunday: noon to 5 pm

Monday - Friday 11 am to 6 pm

Saturday: 2 pm to 8 pm