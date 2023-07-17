Queen City Pizza in Amherst gives back to local first responders

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Northtowns pizzeria gave back to first responders Monday by offering free pizza to those who serve the Western New York community.

All day long, Queen City Pizza on Sheridan Drive in Amherst held a "First Responders Day," offering a free slice of pizza and a drink to first responders who presented valid ID.

"They have a big job," said Queen City Pizza owner Ania Duchon. "It's a job I couldn't do, that's for sure! So that's it, they're just incredible humans that do such great work every single day, so we thought, 'Why not?'"

The free pizza was made available while supplies lasted.