Pyramid Management Group announces three-year loan extension on Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pyramid Management Group, the owner of the Walden Galleria, has announced it worked with its lenders to extend the loan on the Walden Galleria for three years.

According to Pyramid, "the three-year extension of Walden Galleria’s loans allows Pyramid to continue to reinvest in the shopping center, ensuring its health, vibrancy and dominant positioning in Western New York."

The Walden Galleria totals 1.6 million square feet and has over 200 retailers, nine sit-down restaurants, a food court and Regal Cinemas theater. Pyramid Management and its tenants employ over 4,000 people.