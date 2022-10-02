Push to connect southtowns to ski country by bicycle

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The push to finish a recreational bike trail from the southtowns into ski country, getting a big boost Saturday.

More than 350 bike riders took part in the second annual East Aurora to Ellicottville Charity Bike Ride.

They left Saturday morning from 42 North Brewery in East Aurora, and peddled 42 miles down to Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

This event is designed to raise awareness and money to complete and maintain the 27-mile Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail that runs on an old railroad line between Orchard Park and Ashford.

In Orchard Park a 2-mile section of the trail is cleared and open, but unfinished, from Ellicott Road to Jewett Holmwood Road.

Additionally, a 1.7 mile Pop Warner section in Springville is open, along with another 3.5 miles of unimproved trail in East Concord.