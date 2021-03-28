Purse snatching leads to alert from Amherst Police

BUFFALO , NY (WKBW) — Amherst Police are urging women to be vigilant following a purse snatching that took place Saturday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot on Sheridan Drive.

Authorities say the suspects fled the area in a gray 4 door sedan that was previously reported stolen in the City of Buffalo.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Amherst Police at 689-1311.

There have been similar incidents in recent weeks in area parking lots.

Amherst Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

Do not leave a purse unattended in a shopping cart.

Take only what you need to the store, and leave the purse at home or locked in a trunk.