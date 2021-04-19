Purrfect Cafe celebrates 400th cat adoption

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are a cat person, there are few better places to spend some time than Purrfect Café on Hertel Avenue, in Buffalo.

“It just kind of relieves the stress of everything that's going on right now,” explained Jessica Brandon, the owner Purrfect Café.

The café itself, knows firsthand how stressful things are right now, when it comes to operating a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was really rough for the first one,” said Brandon about state ordered restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus. “Obviously no one knew what was going on. It went a lot longer than any of us could have expected. The second one almost hurt worse, though.”

Grants have helped keep the business afloat. It's still only partially open.

Despite a year of hard times on Sunday, this cat oasis, celebrated a big win.

The Purrfect Café helped adopt their 400th cat, since it opened in 2018. They hit 401 by the afternoon.

“That's a dream come true. We are thrilled we can help so many cats and kittens in need,” explained Ashley Jacobson, the cat lounge director.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that we, not only brought joy to 400 families and that we've also, you know, helped 400 cats find their forever home,” said Brandon.

The café hopes to have more exciting milestones. The staff says they’re planning lots of activities this spring and summer.

“We’re doing a cookie decorating class and we also do yoga with cats,” said Jacobson.

The Purrfect Café helps other shelters adopt cats. Those shelters are: EARS, A New Start, Pumpkin’s Patch, and Tabby Town.