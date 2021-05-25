Purina completes $19 million expansion in Dunkirk to support increased production capacity

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nestlé Purina PetCare announced the $19 million expansion project in Dunkirk in support of increased production capacity has been completed.

The increased production capacity is for Purina's new Fancy Feast Savory Cravings cat treats.

Purina says the investment in Dunkirk is part of its commitment to its U.S. pet care operations and the creation of more than 900 jobs by 2025.

“Purina is proud to continue investing in western New York, providing critical jobs for the region and keeping our employees safe during a challenging year, all while supporting our local community and providing innovative new products from the trusted brands Americans depend on,” said Anthony De La O, Purina Factory Manager in Dunkirk.

According to a release, during the pandemic Purina donated nearly $920,000 in monetary and pet food donations to the local community and added 104 associates at its facility. The facility opened in 1972 and currently has more than 500 employees.