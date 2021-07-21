Pure Prairie League to headline new music festival

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new music festival is coming to Western New York this summer.

Country rock legends, Pure Prairie League, is set to headline the inaugural Howl in the Hills on Saturday, September 4 at the Holland Speedway.

The festival will also feature Buffalo's own Fuzzy and the Rustbelts, the 2020 winners of the WYRK Taste of Country Riser Competition.

Click here for additional ticket information. Early-bird tickets start at $45 for a full-day of music andentertainment. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $85 and include preferred parking, front-of-stage viewing, and a private VIP lounge