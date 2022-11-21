Watch Now
"Pups at the Pen" program restarts at Erie County Correctional Facility

Erie County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 21, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced Monday the restart of the "Pups at the Pen" program at the Erie County Correctional Facility.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, selected incarcerated women at the facility were able to begin training dogs "Marmaduke" and "Moro." The women trained the dogs with the help of behavioral training experts from the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The trained dogs will dorm with the incarcerated women for about six to seven weeks. During that time, the team will train the dogs to learn basic obedience and socialization skills.

After the training period, the dogs will be available for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County. The dogs’ progress can be tracked through the SPCA’s website, Facebook page, and other social media platforms.

