Pups at the Pen graduates first dog since COVID-19 pandemic

The program returned for the first time since the pandemic.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jan 04, 2023
NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Pups at the Pen program graduated its first dog since the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

Moro completed the 12-week socialization and obedience program, a partnership between the SPCA Serving Erie County and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility learned proper care and training methods that prepared Moro for adoption.

"My experience with him was incredible. I learned so much about what I could do with a dog. I'm not a dog owner myself, but now I think I could be," said Sarah, a Pups at the Pen participant.

Since its launch in 2016, more than 50 dogs have gone through the program, and every dog has been adopted through the SPCA.

