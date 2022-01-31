Puppy returned safe after vehicle stolen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A puppy that was inside a car that was stolen in Rochester has been returned safe to its owner.
According to a Facebook post by Eric Berg, the puppy's owner, the vehicle was stolen off the side of the street in the area of Alexander and East in Rochester on Saturday. The puppy was in the front seat when it was stolen and a $2,000 reward was being offered for the safe return of the puppy, no questions asked.
The Cheektowaga and Jamestown police departments shared the post and asked for assistance.
Around 7:45 p.m. Monday Berg posted an update on Facebook that the puppy was returned safe and described the return:
This is how the return unfolded:
I was dropping off fliers at a community center in the area. I received a phone call from a man who told me he knew where my dog was. This Good Samaritan who gave him back to me was offered the dog for sale previously but at the time was not interested. His wife had seen the news and encouraged him to reach out to me, and he did. He called me and said he would purchase my dog for $500 and return him to me. It happened so quick. I texted him the flyer to be sure it was my dog, and he soon responded with a photo of my boy in the back seat of his car. I met him in a parking lot behind a laundromat in the city and there was Benny peeking out the back window.
My heart soared.
He opened the back seat and there was Benny, so excited that he peed on this man’s seat! I grabbed Benny and handed the man the reward.