Puppy returned safe after vehicle stolen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A puppy that was inside a car that was stolen in Rochester has been returned safe to its owner.

According to a Facebook post by Eric Berg, the puppy's owner, the vehicle was stolen off the side of the street in the area of Alexander and East in Rochester on Saturday. The puppy was in the front seat when it was stolen and a $2,000 reward was being offered for the safe return of the puppy, no questions asked.

The Cheektowaga and Jamestown police departments shared the post and asked for assistance.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday Berg posted an update on Facebook that the puppy was returned safe and described the return: