BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local puppy now has a forever home thanks to a Buffalo firefighter.

According to the Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets & Hose Wagons, Auburn was struck by a car at Forest and Grant, and the firefighters of Engine Co.19, 2nd Platoon, came to her aid.

Auburn has since recovered from surgery and went to visit the firefighters who rescued her as a "thank you."

Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets & Hose Wagons said one of the rescuers then gave Auburn her forever home.