Puppy found injured lying in puddle in Buffalo recovering with foster family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A puppy found injured lying in a puddle in the City of Buffalo is now recovering with a foster family.

Sweet Buffalo reports that someone found the puppy hurt in a puddle last week, and Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue was able to take him in. The puppy was taken to a vet where he was sedated, cleaned, treated for infection and got stitches on his ear.

He is now safe with his foster family. The vet says he has a road to recovery, but will likely be fine.

A Go Fund Me was started to raise money for the puppy's treatment and recovery process. If you'd like to donate you can find a link here.