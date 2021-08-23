Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Puppy found injured lying in puddle in Buffalo recovering with foster family

items.[0].videoTitle
A puppy found injured in a puddle in Buffalo has been rescued and is recovering with his foster family.
puppy.png
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 08:11:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A puppy found injured lying in a puddle in the City of Buffalo is now recovering with a foster family.

Sweet Buffalo reports that someone found the puppy hurt in a puddle last week, and Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue was able to take him in. The puppy was taken to a vet where he was sedated, cleaned, treated for infection and got stitches on his ear.

He is now safe with his foster family. The vet says he has a road to recovery, but will likely be fine.

A Go Fund Me was started to raise money for the puppy's treatment and recovery process. If you'd like to donate you can find a link here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716