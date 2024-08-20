'Puppetry for Everyone': Puppetry exhibit now open at Daemen University

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a family-friendly art exhibit now on display at Daemen University by an artist who continues to pursue his passion despite a stage four cancer diagnosis.

Friday was the opening day for Adam Kreutinger's "Puppetry for Everyone" exhibit. Kreutinger told us people don't often consider puppets art, but by pairing puppets with paintings, he hopes it can help people understand his craft better.

The artist said his more recent creations now reflect his battle with brain cancer after he was diagnosed in 2022.

"I keep making the best I can," said Kreutinger. "I'm not gonna stop though, I'm going to keep going. I think, slowly and slowly I'm getting better though."

The exhibit is open through early October and the artist encourages schools to consider visiting the collection as a field trip.