'My Cause My Cleats is awesome': PUNT Foundation brings kids together to design Dawson Knox's cleats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox will once again have the PUNT Foundation on his cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, but this year the design was up to children.

“My Cause My Cleats is awesome," explained Knox. "Super excited to see what we come out with this year.”

The PUNT Foundation helps countless families, both emotionally and financially, through their battle with pediatric cancer. In October children connected by PUNT were invited to the nonprofit's office in Buffalo to help design Knox's cleats.

Each child was given a large sheet of paper that had a cleat outlined on it. They then quickly got to work with markers, alongside Knox who sketched and colored a very clean Bills logo himself.

"I'm a true believer that God blesses us so we can bless others," said Knox. "Just being able to bring a little joy, and happiness is one of best ways I feel I can give back."

"I like that he's a really good sportsmanship, and he plays really good," said Henry McGrath, one of the children designers, about Knox.

Know has devoted his time and heart to the PUNT Foundation since first arriving in Buffalo. The finished cleats are below, along with the artists who inspired the footwear:

To support PUNT's efforts you can visit here.

Savannah, Tonwanda

Savannah was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in February, and is undergoing treatment. She sat at the table focused on adding purple to her cleat design.

WKBW Savannah, of Tonawanda, draws her design for Knox's cleat

Connor, Williamsville

Connor is also in treatment for ALL. PUNT continues to support him and his family, that included in a suite at Highmark Stadium for a Bills game this season.

WKBW Connor laughs alongside his family after Dawson Knox sings 'Scooby Doo'

Carson, Orchard Park

Carson is a brain cancer survivor who has been able to smile through PUNT's efforts, that includes at a Bills game in October

WKBW Carson holds up his cleat drawing

Henry, West Seneca

Henry's brother Cooper passed away at the age of two after a brave battle with brain cancer in 2021. Since then PUNT and Knox personally have been there to support Henry and his family.

WKBW Henry holds up his finished drawing

Izaak, Buffalo

In February Izaak lost his twin brother Silas to cancer. Silas was 8-years-old, and got to meet Knox before he passed away.

WKBW Izaak draws with Dawson Knox

The drawings were sent to a company that printed the designs on the cleats. This is the finished product: