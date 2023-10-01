Pumpkin Weigh Off weekend in Clarence

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to a crazy competition taking place this weekend in Clarence.

It's the annual World Pumpkin Weigh Off taking place at The Great Pumpkin Farm.

Scott Andrusz and family from Lancaster took the top prize once again this year.

2023 in 2023.

That's how much their entry weighed this year: 2,023 pounds.

Last year the Andrusz family broke the national and state record for the largest pumpkin.

That one tipped the scales at more than 2,500 hundred pounds.

They say they have two other pumpkins in the patch that are bigger than this years.

They plan to pick them in a couple weeks and take them to a pumpkin weigh off down south.