Pumpkin Spice Ale? Community Beer Works announces a new limited edition brew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pumpkin spice has proven itself to be the dominant fall flavor, and Buffalo-based Community Beer Works has officially added the flavor to its seasonal beer arsenal.

The brewery announced its new limited edition brew, Pumpkin Spice Whale, on Friday.

The beer is the newest addition to the brewery's award-winning Whale brown ale series.

"Pumpkin spice dominates the palate of fall flavors, whether in beloved coffee drinks or other seasonal offerings," Community Beer Works Co-Founder Chris Smith said. "We wanted to have a little fun with the flavor profile and create a beer that latched onto the hype."

The brew features a blend of pumpkin pie spice - which includes cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg. Distinct English malts and hops are also layered into the brew.

The brew will be served on tap beginning Friday and will be available in 6-pack cans at the CBW flagship taproom.

Western New York retailers will soon have the brew available for sale after the taproom release.