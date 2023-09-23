Pumpkin patches and apple orchards in Western New York where you can enjoy fall fun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Saturday marking the first day of fall, 7 News has compiled a list of pumpkin patches and apple orchards across Western New York where you can enjoy fall fun.
Cattaraugus County
- Bliss Family Farm — 10453 Maple Grove Road, Delevan
- Pumpkinville — 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley
Chautauqua County
- Pumpkintown — 3435 Baker St, Jamestown
- Meadows Farm — 10459 Prospect Road, Forestville
Erie County
- Akron Acres — 12607 Stage Rd, Akron
- Awald Farms — 2195 Shirley Rd, North Collins
- The Great Pumpkin Farm — 11199 Main St, Clarence
- Greg’s U-Pick Farm — 9270 Lapp Rd, Clarence Center
- Hen-Hawk Acres — 13439 Genesee Road, Chaffee
- Kelkenberg Farm — 9270 Wolcott Rd, Clarence Center
- MaeLen Farms — 11121 Jamison Rd, Marilla
Genesee County
- Coyle’s Pumpkin Ranch and Farm — 3464 Oatka Trail Rd, Mumford
Niagara County
- Baker Farm Market — 2100 Youngstown Lockport Rd, Ransomville
- Becker Farms — 3724 Quaker Rd, Gasport
- Blackman Homestead Farms — 4472 Thrall Rd, Lockport
- Coulter Farms — 3871 N Ridge Rd, Lockport
- Harris Farm — 8475 Ridge Rd, Gasport
- McCollum Orchards and Gardens — 248 N Adam St, Lockport
- Sanger Farm & Bakery — 852 Lockport St, Youngstown
- Smith’s Orchard Cider Mill — 4960 Mapleton Rd, Lockport
- Wheatfield Pumpkin Farm — 6920 Nash Rd, North Tonawanda
Orleans County
- Hurd Orchards — 17260 Ridge Road, Holley
- LynOaken Farms — 10609 Ridge Rd, Medina
- Panek’s Pickn’ Patch — 13420 W County House Rd, Albion
- Partyka Farms — 1420 County Line Rd, Kendall
Wyoming County
- Castile Cider Mill — 1520 Mengs Road, Attica
- Mathis Mercantile — 3610 Middle Reservation Road, Perry
- Meyer Dairy Farm, LLC — 2356 Almeter Rd, North Java