Pumpkin patches and apple orchards in Western New York where you can enjoy fall fun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Saturday marking the first day of fall, 7 News has compiled a list of pumpkin patches and apple orchards across Western New York where you can enjoy fall fun.

Cattaraugus County



Bliss Family Farm — 10453 Maple Grove Road, Delevan

Pumpkinville — 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley

Chautauqua County



Pumpkintown — 3435 Baker St, Jamestown

Meadows Farm — 10459 Prospect Road, Forestville

Erie County



Genesee County



Coyle’s Pumpkin Ranch and Farm — 3464 Oatka Trail Rd, Mumford

Niagara County



Orleans County

