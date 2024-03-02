Puffalo Dreams: the first all women owned dispensary in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Puffalo Dreams an all women’s dispensary kicking off women’s history month with a smokey grand opening.

Some customers spoke with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person say that coming to the adult dispensary in Tonawanda feels like coming to a family.

“Just the fact that this is an all women’s establishment is just amazing,” says Stephen Matthew, a customer. “They have good descriptions of what the products are and the pricing, and I feel like other dispensaries lack is actual pricing next to the products and information.”

Others agreed.

“It’s actually incredible to be here in the first women owned dispensary, and you can tell a woman’s touch has been here. It’s really nice,” says Emily Matthew, a customer.

A budtender named Allee Jurewicz explains that the products her team carries come from farmers.

“We have products all over, so you can come in be a heavy hitter or you can come in and we show you a nice simple whatever you’re looking for,” she says.

The all-women team took a risk in leaving Rochester to start this business.

“Team work makes the dream work. We’re a family business, and we’re proud to be. It’s nothing better than coming to a job and enjoying it with your family,” says Bee Duangtavilay, owner of Puffalo Dreams. “We get to test the products. We love it here. We love what we do, and we’re happy to be here.”

The owner and inventory manager of Puffalo Dreams Jamie Donato-Rivera says she’s grateful to have her team.

“It has been very exciting we have built a team and the fact that we are all women owned,” she says. “And our workers are also women it’s just very exciting to see that.”

Others say this cannabis storefront is an example of working together to uplift one another.

“As women we should be there for one another, support each other,” says Yolanda Hammonds, a supporter.

A manager at Puffalo Dreams says it’s also about empowering one another.

“It’s exciting to be surrounded by women and just us empowering each other, learning together,” says Queen Hammonds. “And being able to teach the community everything we’re learning about cannabis and consuming.”

Right now the cannabis industry in Western New York is dominated by male owners, but that hasn't phased the women of Puffalo Dreams.

“I understand that it’s a man’s world especially when it comes to cannabis, but that’s okay not here not now Buffalo, New York,” says budtender Allee Jurewicz. “We know what we’re talking about we know what we’re doing.”

Puffalo Dreams is open seven days a week.

Click here to learn more about the all women owned dispensary.

