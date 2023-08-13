Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade, Festival of India expected to be two biggest cultural events in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers of the Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade and Festival of India are preparing to have hundreds of people attend to embrace the cultural experience.

The President of the 21st annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade, Charlie Torres, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this event is a way to celebrate not only the Latino culture but the fabric of the American experience.

“So everyone is proud of not only being Hispanic and being American but having their own individual identities from back home,” he says.

Avenida San Juan, the Hispanic Heritage District in Buffalo on Niagara Street has almost 22 Latino countries lined up from Niagara Square down to Porter Avenue.

It’s where soon many will be wearing their Latino pride.

“We’re having artistas de barrio doing kites with kids and showing kids how to make books so these are great experiences for the kids to participate in,” Torres says.

Down at Canalside, Saturday, it will be filled with hundreds of people to celebrate the 7th annual Festival of India.

It’s the celebration of India’s Independence Day which falls on August 15th.

“So this year’s theme is Desh-Pardesh: The Magic of Indo-Western Hues” which also translate to your own country,” says Nitasha Sehgal, general security of the India Association of Buffalo. “Going back in India I saw how the Indian culture was imbibing the Western culture and over here now we have yoga and we also have Indian music playing.”

Back at Avenida San Juan, Hispanic Heritage District, organizers hope to see hundreds of Western New Yorkers at the celebration on August 19th.

“Unidos Somos Mas is together we are more,” Torres says. “As a culture and as people when we come together we can do more and we can accomplish more.”

The Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade is happening August 19th starting point is at Niagara Square from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm then entertainment begins after at Niagara Square until 9 pm.

Festival of India is happening Saturday, Aug. 12th from 12:10 pm to 9 pm at Central Wharf at Canalside.