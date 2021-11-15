Puck Drop: 11 Day Power Play begins at Buffalo Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At 6 a.m. on November 14th, the puck dropped for Western New York's "11 Day Power Play," Buffalo's attempt to break the world record for the longest hockey game ever played.

The fundraiser was started by the Lesakowski family back in 2016. Amy Lesakowski was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, and was treated by an experimental clinical trial at Roswell Park. Her husband, Mike, also was affected by cancer - his mother was diagnosed in 2013 and sadly passed away.

"We wanted to make sure everyone remembered her legacy, and we hope this money will go towards more treatments to fix this," said Amy.

The 11 Day Power Play raises money for Roswell Park, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Oishei Children's Hospital, and Camp Good Days.

Here's how it works:

40 players, dubbed the Frozen 40 - were handpicked for the event nearly a year ago. All players will play for four hours, with an eight hour break, and then again, and so on. All 40 players must follow Guinness World Records regulation - which includes no substitution for new players after the initial puck drop, and that all players must stay inside the facilities for the entire duration of the record event.

The event will continue with open viewing at Buffalo Riverworks until the players cannot continue, or the record is completed.

You can watch the game at all times, day or night. If viewing during normal Riverworks business hours (11am-11pm), enter through the Riverworks restaurant. If viewing afterwards, please your the S. Michigan Ave entrance near the bleachers.