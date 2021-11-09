Public Schools to allow use of facilities to non-students after hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 17 Public School playgrounds will be open very soon to non-students - part of a new initiative from the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Public School System.

"It's all about accessibility, we want children to be able to go to parks, playgrounds, and whatever they need to play - and we want them to be able to walk there," said Andy Rabb, the Deputy Director of Public Works and the Parks & Rec Department.

The agreement will be hosted in three phases - all focused on opening facilities to help children play within walking distance.

"90% of children live within 10 minutes walking-distance of a park in the city of Buffalo, but not every park has a playground," Rabb added.

Here are the phases:

