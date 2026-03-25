BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Public Espresso is officially closing its doors for good.

After 13 years in business, Public Espresso will close all three of its locations, except for its cafes inside of Dash's Market, on April 4.

WATCH: Public Espresso to close all locations

Public Espresso to close all locations

In an online statement, they say, "It is with deep gratitude and profound sadness that we share the news that Public Espresso will be ceasing operations. The last 13 years have been some of the most rewarding and challenging. But the landscape of operating a small business has changed dramatically in that time. It has ebbed and flowed in many directions, and we have finally found the changing tides too difficult to navigate. We thank you for your loyal support, business, and friendship over the years. It is difficult to end on a sour note, but it doesn’t diminish the many sweet ones along the way. We hope you’ll stop in to one of the cafes in the coming days to have a coffee and say goodbye."

Two Public Espresso locations in Buffalo were shut down earlier this month by the Erie County Department of Health for sanitary code violations and operating without a permit.

WATCH: Two Public Espresso locations shut down by Erie County Department of Health

Two Public Espresso locations shut down by Erie County Department of Health

Delivery services will stop so that they can "focus on the in-cafe experience." The three locations will stay open until April 4 with normal hours and a full menu.