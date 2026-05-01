Police: SUNY Erie City Campus in Buffalo secured after gun call; no person with firearm on-site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police officers, SWAT, and the K9 Unit were assisted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and NFTA Police on Friday as they responded to a gun call at SUNY Erie City Campus in Downtown Buffalo.

Police said the call came in just before 10:30 a.m. and the large law enforcement response was "out of an abundance of caution."

According to investigators, the facility has been secured, and they confirmed there is no person with a firearm on-site.

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate this was a legitimate gun call. Buffalo Police are continuing to investigate," police said in a release.

Earlier Friday, 7 News received screenshots of text messages to students that said:

"ECC ALERT - immediate lockdown is in effect at city campus POST Building.secure rooms and lockdown."

"ECC ALERT - lockdown of POST BUILDING at City campus still in effect. Athletic center and 45 Oak shelter in place."