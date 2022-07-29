Providing some lemon-aid to the Gowanda community

GOWANDA, N.Y. — On the sidewalk in the small village of Gowanda you can find Seth's Lemonade Stand.

Seth Shaw is a 12-year-old boy who sells lemonade, cookie and bracelets alongside his mother and siblings.

However, this young entrepreneur is not saving up for the newest video game or bike, instead he donates all the money raised to Gowanda Ambulance Services.

Seth said he wants to give back to the local responders who saved his sister's life two years ago.

"Gowanda Ambulance is a 501 C3 so, we really do depend on donation sand a lot of community support," said Gowanda EMT, Michael Shaw.

Seth's mom, Margaret, said the community support for her children and their stand has been unbelievable.

"I want to thank the EMTs for saving so many lives and the community for all their support," said Seth.

Seth said he raised over $650 and the money is going to life-saving devices that the Gowanda Ambulance Service needs.

So, if you see Seth and his sister outside McCormack's Hardware, know they are trying to provide some lemon-aide to those who provide life saving aid to the community.