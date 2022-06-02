Providence Farm Collective to launch farmers market in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Providence Farm Collective announced it will launch a farmers market in Buffalo on July 2.

The PFC Farmers Market will take place in the M&T Bank parking lot located at 130 Grant Street in Buffalo. The market will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays from July through October.

Organizers say it will feature a wide range of seasonal produce from PFC's diverse farming communities.

Providence Farm Collective is a nonprofit that supports Black, immigrant, refugee, and low-income farmers in Western New York who cannot otherwise access farmland.

"Started in 2017 as a grassroots effort by the Somali Bantu community to get back to their agricultural roots and grow fresh culturally relevant produce. It has now grown to encompass refugees from multiple nations and members of the Black community. With its incubator farms, community farms, and summer youth employment program, Providence Farm Collective provides Western New York's refugee and under-resourced communities with a place to grow their own food, earn supplemental income, and teach cultural farming traditions to future generations," a release says.

