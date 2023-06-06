Providence Farm Collective officially purchases Orchard Park property following joint capital campaign

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Providence Farm Collective (PFC) announced it has officially purchased the land it was previously leasing in Orchard Park following a successful $2.3 million joint capital campaign with the Western New York Land Conservancy.

According to PFC, over 300 donors supported the joint capital campaign which was centered on three goals:



Buy the land

Protect it forever as farmland

Build necessary on-farm infrastructure

The 37 acres of farmland are located at 5701 Burton Rd in Orchard Park.

PFC says it is is a non-profit that supports under-resourced communities with access to farmland, farming education, and business assistance.

"This land purchase is a monumental step in ensuring equitable access to farmland. For PFC farmers, it means having a place to call home. Countless farmers have expressed the desire to diversify and expand their farm businesses. With PFC owning this land, our farmers are in a better position to make those decisions and can continue to grow their businesses while providing fresh, locally grown produce with cultural significance to our community. We are grateful for our partnership with the Land Conservancy and all of our supporters who helped make this possible." - Hamadi Ali, Markets Manager at PFC

"We are thrilled that Providence Farm Collective now owns their farm. This watershed moment proves that great things happen when communities band together behind a common goal. Refugee, immigrant, and Black farmers in Western New York will always have a place to grow their crops thanks to the incredible support of every single donor to the campaign. We look forward to placing a conservation easement on the property to permanently protect this farmland." - Jon Kaledin, Executive Director of the Land Conservancy

For more information and to support PFC you can visit its website here.