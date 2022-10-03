Providence Farm Collective celebrates this year's harvest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Providence Farm Collective is a program focused on food insecurity and access, while supporting and celebrating cultural food traditions. Today's celebration, was all about the harvest.

"Without land without access to land without access to our cultural food nothing we have to pass down," said Hamdi Ali, Marketing Manager.

The growing season has come to a close, but the message they convey is year round. Some say it's easy to feel disconnected from their African culture, but this farm never lets it slip away.

"I got to be closer to my dad. And while you're on the farm and you all are by yourself, it's easier to connect and talk about things. Like he'll just bring up references like 'you know this is how I did things when I was home,'" said Kuban Yao, daughter of a collective farmer.

Farming is a piece of home that can be shared, something Ali holds close to his heart.

"When I first arrived to this country myself it was almost a shocker," said Ali. "Having something that you've been having since you were a child it hits a little different."

This farm not only grows food, but helps families make ends meet, feeding 4,000 people a year.

It's also connecting generations to culture.

"This is your heritage don't leave it behind. You might change. You can change however you like, but you got to keep your roots intact," said Dao Kamara.

