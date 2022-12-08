Protesters gather in Downtown Buffalo in opposition of wind turbines in Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you drive along Route 5, it is hard to miss the wind turbines that rise above Lake Erie. Talks about placing wind turbines in Lake Erie have some people upset.

The group, Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie, gathered outside the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Thursday morning chanting in opposition of the idea.

"Hey hey don't you know? All the turbines have to go," the group cheered.

"The biggest question is why," protester David Adrian said, "There's absolutely no justification for it."

Adrian said he is concerned the proposed turbines in Lake Erie will have environmental impacts.

"Placement of wind turbines in Lake Erie poses a serious threat to that," Adrian said.

Patty Meckes, also in attendance Thursday morning, is concerned with the proposal of the turbines that could stretch from Lackawanna to Dunkirk, which she and Adrian said would cause a range of issues.

"We just can't pollute our drinking water. Putting these wind turbines in will dredge up all the pollutants that have settled over the last 50 years," Meckes said.

While protesters we're outside, inside the Convention Center, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) officials hosted a New York Offshore Wind Supplier Forum, promoting offshore wind energy.

"Offshore wind creates renewable energy to displace our old traditional fossil fuel systems. We can push back on climate change issues. We can advance a clean, green economy in the future and we can create jobs and opportunities," Gregory Lampan, director of offshore wind for NYSERDA, said.

Lampan said although there may be some uncertainties about offshore wind energy, it should not be a worry here.

"For New York, we have a tagline of building offshore wind that's responsible and cost effective," he said.

There still has not been much progress with the proposed turbines in the lake, since NYSERDA told 7 News they are still in the process of the Great Lakes Wind Feasibility Study, with no timeline on when that will be released. Still, the group said they will not stop putting up a fight.

"We're pushing hard to make it stop," Adrian said.