Protesters gather at Niagara Square to oppose Trump administration policies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Niagara Square on Saturday afternoon for the “Hands Off” rally, voicing their opposition to recent policies enacted by the Trump administration.

The protest had a diverse crowd of community members, retirees and advocates, all sharing their concerns for the direction of the country.

Jack Sullivan, a retired federal employee, was one of the protesters, frustrated with how public servants are being treated.

“They are treating federal employees like we are garbage,” Sullivan said.

Sue Dofd, another protester, said her reasons for showing up go beyond personal interests.

“This isn’t just about me, there is a lot of white hair out here today, and we are here for our children, our grandchildren, and the generations to come,” Dofd said.

Dofd added that she hopes demonstrations like this will get the attention of lawmakers in Washington.

“So our senators and our congressmen know how we are feeling, because obviously, the president is ignoring us,” Dofd said.

Sal Bordonaro, another protester, is a former county worker who said his biggest concern is the impact recent regulations could have on public libraries.

“Libraries are vital to the existence of society because we provide all sorts of information for all sorts of people, we welcome all classes,” Bordanero said.

