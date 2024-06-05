Prosecutors: Buffalo man killed one victim, shot another man and stabbed a teenager in three separate attacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man, shot another victim and stabbed a teenager in three separate attacks in Buffalo.

28-year-old Emanuel Stokes is accused of trying to kill a man by shooting him with an illegal pistol. The attack happened on Orlando Street on April 16. The victim is still recovering from injuries to his back, arm and hand.

Less than a month later, authorities say Stokes shot and killed 34-year-old Nicholas Calhoun. The shooting happened May 12 in the area of Kehr Street and Urban Street.

Later that same morning, prosecutors say Stokes stabbed a teenage boy at a home on Mills Street. The victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for a stab wound to his arm and a cut to his neck.

Stokes was arraigned Wednesday morning for Murder, Attempted Murder, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Assault. He is expected back in court on June 21 for a pre-trial conference.