AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ambulance and paramedic companies across New York state are sounding the alarm about proposed Medicaid cuts that could significantly impact ambulance services, particularly for elderly and low-income residents.

James Wilson with Twin City Ambulance said the potential funding cuts have him worried about his own community's safety.

"I'm worried because I live in the area that's covered by this ambulance service and I live in New York," Wilson said. "That my family is not gonna have an ambulance when they need one. My family has needed an ambulance before, and so we rely on this service."

The proposed cuts target ambulance services for people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid — typically residents who are 65 and older, have low incomes, and tend to have more medical issues than the general population.

Bryan Brauner, CEO of Twin City Ambulance, which serves the Northtowns of Erie County and parts of Niagara County, said the cuts would have a much wider impact than just those patients.

"When they're low income, and they have Medicaid, Medicaid now pays that 20%," Brauner said. "If Medicaid eliminates the crossover, which is them paying that 20% of the Medicare bill, we will only get 80% of the Medicare fee schedule for these patients. We will get no additional reimbursement."

WATCH: Proposed cuts for Medicaid-funded ambulance program could have wider impact

Proposed cuts for Medicaid-funded ambulance program could have wider impact

Brauner said ambulance companies are already underpaid by Medicaid, making these potential cuts devastating. He warned that the cuts could lead to delayed emergency response times.

"It means that when they call 911, an ambulance might not be immediately available," Brauner said. "It means that an ambulance might be delayed in responding to that emergency."

Wilson is a paramedic field training officer and said it has been incredibly rewarding work. He said much of their service involves assisting elderly residents who need medical help and don't have other assistance available.

"I like to help people, and that's what I wanna do," he said. "It's been incredibly rewarding to be able to."

Twin City Ambulance and emergency medical service companies are now lobbying Albany to restore funding in the state budget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.