Proposed bill could put New York wines on grocery store shelves

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — To encourage the movement to buy local, a proposed bill aims to give New York wineries a boost.

State Senator George Borrello has introduced legislation that would allow grocery stores in New York to sell wine, but only if it’s produced within the state, to support local wineries and protect small producers.

Jim Baker, owner of Chateau Niagara Winery in Newfane, said he and his wife built the winery from the ground up nearly 20 years ago.

wkbw

“We are really blessed with the right climate and the right soil conditions to make really classic old-world, cool-climate wine,” Baker said.

He added that supporting local is the core of what his winery stands for, and he believes the bill would help push that mission forward.

wkbw

“There is so much in the movement of eating local and buying local," Baker said. "Some of these chefs talk about a 100-mile meal, and then they bring in wine from California or France, what is that?”

According to the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, the state’s wine industry contributes more than $6.5 billion in direct economic impact to the state, and Baker believes the proposed change could be a game changer for small winemakers.

“This is a win-win situation across the board," Baker said. "In general, I’m pretty happy about how this goes. I don’t want to see any of my friends or colleagues in small business get hurt."

“I think it could be a Trojan horse, where it becomes a slippery slope,” Steven Arayachai-Parwulski, store manager of Airport Discount Wine and Spirits, said.

wkbw

Arayachai-Parwulski said the bill could shift the competitive balance in favor of large grocery chains.

“If it is a fair trade, it makes sense, but it seems like the bill kind of supports the grocery store chains,” Arayachai-Parwulski said.

Arayachai-Parwulski said liquor stores in New York already face strict regulations, and wine is a major portion of their revenue.

“They want 7UP, Coke or ginger ale mixed with their drinks, so if we could sell just a little bit of food and beverages, at least we'd finally be getting something to help even out the pendulum,” Arayachai-Parwulski said. “We might be talking about New York wine, but if it helps New York as a whole, that’s what matters.”

The bill must still pass through the Legislature before it becomes law.