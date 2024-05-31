Proposed bill aims to prevent New York State homebuyers from purchasing a home without an inspection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've navigated the housing market these last few years you know it's been incredibly competitive.

Homes are selling for over the asking price and some buyers have been waiving an inspection to sweeten their offer.

But now, one of our lawmakers is trying to protect your right to a home inspection.

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace has introduced legislation to cement your right to an inspection. It would make it illegal for sellers to only accept an offer, on the condition of no inspection.

"It's a seller's market and buyers are trying to do every little thing to get a house," said real estate broker Britt Konczyk with MJ Peterson."Sometimes it's not just price sometimes it is waving that home inspection."

That's not something she recommends because inspections can uncover costly problems.

"They typically cost about $450. If you do radon testing it adds another $250 dollars. It is based off of the size of the home," she explained.

Konczyk said if the bill was passed, sellers would no longer be able to make waiving the inspection a condition of sale and it would be a standard, fixed 10-day window that would be a default in every real estate contract.

Konczyk also said it likely would not mandate that someone has to have an inspection but would give that window to the buyer and the buyer could still decide to not do it.