HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposed battery energy storage facility in Hamburg is facing questions from residents concerned about the project's location near homes and the potential for a battery fire.

The Hamburg II Energy Storage Project is proposed for 6433 Railroad Avenue in Lake View.

The project calls for a 10-megawatt battery energy storage system made up of 10 Tesla Megapack units. The batteries would be capable of storing electricity for up to four hours before sending that power back to the electric grid.

According to project documents from developer RIC Energy, the battery system would occupy about 0.324 acres within a larger property. The project would connect to the National Grid Lakeview substation, located about three-tenths of a mile away.

The project is currently listed on the Town of Hamburg's development projects page. Town records show Hamburg II East ESS, LLC and Hamburg II West ESS, LLC are seeking a use variance and Planning Board approval for a change of use and site plan for a Tier 3 battery energy storage system.

That process comes as Hamburg takes a closer look at battery storage projects.

WATCH: Proposed battery storage facility raises safety concerns among Hamburg residents

Proposed battery storage facility raises safety concerns among Hamburg residents

In April, the Hamburg Town Board considered a temporary moratorium on battery energy storage systems and certain solar energy systems.

Town officials cited "unique land use, safety, and operational considerations," including site design, stormwater management, screening, decommissioning and coordination with local agencies. The town said it wanted to examine potential impacts on public health, safety and welfare before developing local regulations.

The moratorium legislation called for a 12-month halt on the processing, approval and construction of new Tier 2 and Tier 3 solar energy systems and all battery energy storage systems while the town studied the impacts of those facilities and developed local regulations.

The proposed Railroad Avenue project, however, is specifically listed in town records as having been before the Planning Board in May.

Developer says project designed with safety in mind

RIC Energy says the proposed system would use lithium-iron-phosphate, or LFP, batteries.

The company says each battery unit would be approximately 9 feet tall, 6 feet wide and 30 feet long. The units would be enclosed, placed on a concrete pad and surrounded by fencing and landscaping.

RIC Energy says the system would include thermal monitoring, ventilation and deflagration mitigation, 24-hour monitoring and emergency shutdown capabilities.

The company also says the project has been designed around NFPA 855, a national standard addressing the installation and operation of battery energy storage systems. RIC says the equipment has undergone UL certification and testing, including UL 9540A, which evaluates fire propagation from thermal runaway in battery energy storage systems.

RIC Energy says local first responders could receive training on the system and would have access to the project's 24-hour operations team in an emergency.

What the batteries would do

The company says the facility would charge when electricity demand is lower and discharge electricity during periods of higher demand.

RIC Energy estimates the system could supply electricity to about 8,000 homes during peak hours. The company says the project could help reduce strain on the local electric grid and provide additional grid reliability.

RIC Energy also says the project would generate local tax revenue and require little day-to-day activity once operational.

But for residents living near the proposed facility, the potential safety risks remain a major concern.

The project is still subject to the town's approval process.

The Town of Hamburg currently lists the RIC Energy BESS project among its development projects.

The Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals will ultimately determine whether the proposed project can move forward under the town's zoning and land-use requirements.

You can learn more about the project on the company website.