Proposal allowing people in Niagara Falls to house egg laying chickens is voted down

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A plan tot let people raise their own chickens has flown the coop once again. The idea is to promote the idea of urban farming as a way to eat healthier and save money.

"I think its ridiculous. Like I said they got to be golden chickens or something because it's too expensive. I mean everything has gone up. It's crazy."

For some, just the thought of how many eggs they go through a week is mind boggling.

"Oh my goodness, over gosh like 12 cases a week. We can run through 5 of them on a Sunday alone."

With the price of eggs still 70% higher than what we were paying last year, some residents in Niagara Falls were hoping to hatch a plan that would give them unlimited access to eggs without having to shell out so much money.

"So about two and a half years ago a group came up to me, Cataract City Chickens and they wanted chickens legalized in the city of Niagara Falls."

Kenny Tompkins, Niagara Falls City Council Member said he proposed an ordinance which would allow residents to house five laying chickens on their properties. However, he said it's not just to help with the costs.

"Five hens on a good week will produce about 35 eggs. If you multiply that out, it comes to , if you sold the eggs at 6 dollars a dozen you get about 66 dollars. It cost about 80 bucks a month to have the chickens so it's not about doing the eggs. its about heather eating."

Tompkins said cities like Syracuse and Rochester have seen success but some people in Niagara Falls had their own concerns.

"We had a petition with 84 signatures for it. We had groups for it but we got you know 30 35 groups against it."

"Alls they think about is chickens. I don't want chickens next to me. But they don't realize that they may have chickens next to them. They aren't really a noisy bird. If they're taken care of there's no smell there's no waste. You know it's all done. They're worried about rats and the potential for rats. Well if you build a good chicken coup rats aren't getting in. If rats cant get in for food they're not staying they're leaving."

Despite Tompkins' efforts to support those in favor of having their own chickens, the proposal was voted down for the second time in a three to two vote Wednesday evening. Tompkins said his colleagues loved the ordinance but just didn't think the city would be ready for it.

"There here now illegally, why not make it legal why not have it. Urban farming is the way of the future. It's time we get a little progressive."