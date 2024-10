BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County leaders announced that a property tax reduction is part of the county's 2025 proposed budget.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday his administration submitted the revenues and expenses report for the proposed budget and it includes an 11-cent reduction in the tax rate, dropping it down to $3.28 per $1000 on your property tax assessment.

Poloncarz said the full budget will be released on October 15.