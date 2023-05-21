Promoting health and wellness in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It was a picture perfect day to look out for your own health and happiness.

Project Best Life by Roswell Park hosted a Happy and Healthy Wellness Day at Buffalo's Delaware Park Sunday afternoon.

People gathered at The Terrace to take part in things like spin classes and yoga.

Several local businesses and organizations were also on hand providing information and services.

Project Best Life was established in 2019 as a way to empower people to take control of their lives, and take tangible steps to be their healthiest and happiest selves.