Prominent WNY singer soon to host anti-gun rally after losing son

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prominent WNY singer Marsha McWilson reflects on losing son to gun violence as she prepares to host an anti-gun rally in Niagara Falls.

McWilson sat down with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person Tuesday evening while holding up a picture of her 24-year-old son that was shot and killed by a 19-year-old outside of their home on a January night.

“I’d never forget that morning. Waking up that morning and all of my clients canceled, and the reason why they canceled is because Jaylan had to get his hair done that day,” Mcwilson reflects. “He said mom can you do my hair? And I said well for some reason people canceled, which does not happened. But I believe it was God allowing me to spend time with my son for the last time.”

McWilson questions the easy access many young adults have when it comes to automatic weapons.

“With a semi-automatic weapon like in other words an uzi now what is an uzi well in other words what is an uzi being found in a neighborhood like this,” she says. “And why does a 19-year-old kid have this weapon at 19.”

The prominent Western New York singer says last year on October 5th the City of Niagara Falls granted her “Marsha McWilson Day.”

So she’ll be hosting an anti-gun rally this weekend as she feels she has a purpose in doing so and comforting others who may have lost a loved one to gun violence.

“And his birthday is October 4th that right there I said I guess that day was given to me to promote anti-gun violence,” she says.

McWison says the Niagara Falls "SNUG" initiative will be there helping to reach out to the community and bridge the gap with police.

“I know that they work with the police department, but they were right there for me,” she expresses. “Where it went down they were right there at the hospital.”

McWilson had this to say about the ongoing gun violence in the Falls and around the country.

“If you’re going to be a man. Be a man with some courage, show your strength not your finger.”

The anti-gun rally is happening at the Trinity Baptist Church Saturday, 1366 South Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14306 on Oct. 7th from 12 pm to 4 pm.

See attachment below for more details.