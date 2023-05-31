Prominent hair stylist in Hispanic Heritage District in Buffalo receives grant from Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A prominent hair stylist finally has his dream come true of bringing Puerto Rico to the storefront of his hair salon that’s in the hub of the Hispanic Heritage District,“Avenida San Juan.”

Efrain Burgos has been awarded $40,000 from Erie County to bring his storefront vision to life.

“Buffalo is my new home, my new Puerto Rico,” he says. “I always wanted the front of my building to look like San Juan.”

Burgos was born in Humacao Puerto Rico.

He came to Buffalo in 1983 after joining the army and then went to beauty school.

“I worked for two years in different hair salons in Buffalo and then in 1987 I opened my own hair salon,” he says.

The hairstylist says he always wanted his salon to look like Old San Juan.

“To make the building look like San Juan, it takes a lot of money and I was doing it slowly,” Burgos says.

Now 36 years later his wish was granted.

His son, Alexander Burgos, is also taking part in this project.

“And I couldn’t be any happier that my son is going to fulfill my dream,” Efrain Burgos says. “And that’s it I’m really happy.”

Alexander Burgos submitted a bid to the county to have his construction company do the work.

“It's an incredible honor and it amends our family’s legacy,” the son says.

Alexander says his father’s salon isn’t only just a salon, it’s a community center for Avenida San Juan.

“It’s something that we’ve dreamed of, I’ve tried to help to come up with some designs and plans,” he says. “But ultimately we could never do it until the opportunity came up with the revitalization program.”

Construction is expected to be completed sometime in June.

You can find Efrain Burgos Salon that’s located at 472 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY.