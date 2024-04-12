Project Play WNY partners with local organizations to offer free softball, baseball and T-ball leagues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Project Play WNY announced it is partnering with the MLB Nike RBI program for “Project Play Ball!,” to bring free house softball, baseball & T-ball leagues and clinics to the City of Buffalo this spring and summer.

The leagues and clinics will be for girls and boys ages 4 to 13. Clinics begin April 15 and the season starts May 18.

Organizers said the Buffalo Police Athletic League, Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programming, River Rock Baseball and West Side Baseball have collaborated to host the four in-house leagues and games and practices will be held at three Buffalo parks:



Walden Park (10 Bakos Blvd.)

McCarthy Park (304 East Amherst St.)

Riverside Park (2607 Niagara St.).

Organizers also announced that 3&2 Baseball and the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation are partnering to support free equipment for each team, including a uniform for every player. In addition, the Buffalo Bisons will provide free tickets to program participants for the June 16 home game.

The leagues will provide programming for the following divisions:



Co-Ed T-ball – Ages 4-7

Girls’ Softball – Ages 8-10

Girls’ Softball – Ages 11-13

Boys’ Baseball – Ages 8-10

Boys’ Baseball – Ages 11-13

You can learn more and register here.