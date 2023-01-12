Project Mona's House begins human trafficking conversation series to spread awareness and restore survivors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBKW) — Project Mona's House is all about restoring women who have been victimized by human trafficking. While the non-profit organization works to provide resources to help women survive, the real end goal is to create overcomers.

"My story involves a lot of trauma," said Elizabeth Quiroz, Human Trafficking Overcomer & Co-Founder of Redemption House of the Bay Area. "My trauma started at the age of four."

For Quiroz, there was no escape from a childhood filled with sexual and physical abuse.

"I ended up being placed in the foster care system," said Quiroz. "Because of all of the trauma I endured I became a high risk for human trafficking and super vulnerable."

Before she knew it, her boyfriend at just 15-years-old, became her first human trafficker.

"I was lured that way and I didn't have a dad growing up so it was like I was missing something," said Quiroz."

Quiroz said she was trafficked by two others as a teenager in San Francisco. One was her drug dealer which lead to a life of trauma, incarceration and addiction. However, her story doesn't end there.

"For me to be here today is a miracle," said Quiroz.

Today Quiroz is an overcomer and an advocate.

"I'm bigger than what my past told me I was," said Quiroz. "I'm not my past."

Kelly Diane Galloway, President and Founder of Project Mona's House, believes no woman should have to be.

"Western New York does have an answer for human trafficking and that answer is Project Mona's house," said Galloway. "We are the only restoration home for women who've been specifically trafficked."

Project Mona's House hopes to spread awareness and speak the truth surrounding human trafficking with their new conversation series "Amplify."

"To amplify means to make louder," said Galloway.

Galloway said while people are starting to talk about trafficking, it's still a taboo. Especially when it comes to the pathways that lead to it.

"It's how did being a foster kid push me toward trafficking," said Galloway. "How did being abused in my home push me toward trafficking. How did those put me position me in a place and an easier target for traffickers to want me."

From there, Galloway said the restoration can begin.

"That's when you become an over comer and are thriving," said Quiroz. "So that's the goal is to become an overcomer."

Project Mona's House said it will continue to work and expand by providing even more housing and resources. Information on how you can get involved can be found here on their website www.ProjectMonasHouse.com.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking or may be in danger, call 911 or contact the human trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888.