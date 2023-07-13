Program leads to special bond between Western New York veteran, dog and fallen hero's family

A program that works with vets continues to provide service dogs to help those with mental health issues and more. It's called Pawsitive For Heroes and thanks to that program, there is now a special bond between a Western New York veteran, a dog and a fallen hero's family.

Stephanie Gleason wants people to know how great her daughter was. She said even after all these years it is still hard to talk about her. Staff Sergeant Alexandria Gleason-Morrow died in 2017 while serving oversees. She was 25 years old.

"She was a weapons loader and a bomb fell and it hit her and she died. She was a beautiful Mother and wife, an amazing sister and daughter," said Gleason.

Gleason said her daughter died doing what she loved, serving her country.

"Alex loved this country. My whole family...we are very military-oriented. we love our vets," she explained. So, when Gleason and her family found out WNYHeroes was naming a service dog after Alexandria, they were proud.

Chris Kreiger is the president and founder of WNYHeroes and Pawsitive For Heroes. After Kreiger saw a poster advertising a fundraiser in memory of Gleason-Morrow, they decided to name the service dog Alex and called her family to ask permission.

"They were ecstatic. They loved the fact that we were looking to keep their daughter's memory alive," said Krieger.

The veteran who's been waiting for a service dog for a while now, US Air Force Veteran Jay Henchen was also ecstatic. He described Alex as, "A great dog, very, very smart mentally, physically, just all around at-home companionship."

This will be Henchen's third service dog after being injured in the line of duty. He said service dogs have made all the difference in his life and he feels a special bond with Alex. "They just do so much for our lives."

If you want more information about the program go to www.WNYHeroes.org or call 716-630-5020.